FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has removed its mask mandate in accordance with new Department of Defense guidance.

According to a Facebook post from the 88th Air Base Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has removed the installation of the mask mandate.

Although the mask mandate has been removed, the Wright-Patterson Medical Center and other medical facilities are not exempt from wearing a mask, said the 88th Air Base Wing.

For more information on the decision, visit www.wpafb.af.mil.