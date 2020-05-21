WPAFB opens some services, childcare still largely closed on base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base released a list Thursday on its Twitter feed.
The graphic shows the status of services on base as of Thursday morning.
You can learn more about the status of base services, security status and the base response to COVID-19 on its website.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.