WPAFB: Employee at childcare center tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A child development center employee at the Wright Field North facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the WPAFB said on Facebook that the facility has not yet reopened for patrons and is scheduled to reopen Monday, June 15. It assured patrons that children will not be in contact with anyone who was in contact with the employee.

The COVID-19 positive staff member and identified staff who came into contact with them are self-isolating. Additional staff that has not been in contact with any of those people will be taking care of the children.

The affected employee does not have regular contact with children. Public health officials have conducted contact tracing and have informed specific individuals of the need to be tested at the base hospital.

The facility has been disinfected and will open as scheduled on Monday, June 15.