Wounded Warrior Project commits $10M to veterans during pandemic

The Wounded Warrior Project said it is committing $10 million to help wounded veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those unable to meet their needs for food or shelter can apply for emergency funds. Warriors who qualify will be granted $1,000 per household to help pay for groceries, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential expenses.

“These are unprecedented times, and we must do all we can to meet the immediate financial needs of wounded warriors and their families,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. “Due to their injuries and service-connected disabilities, our nation’s wounded and injured veterans are at great risk. Many are coping with a weakened immune system, increased isolation, and financial hardship. We will do all we can to help these warriors and their families through these immensely challenging times and offer opportunities of assistance for companies and foundations to match our commitment of $10 million so we can extend this help to more warriors in need. We cannot do this alone, as the pandemic is greater than any one organization’s ability to meet the vast demand. We call on others to assist so we may help as many warriors and their families in crisis as possible in this difficult time.”

Registered warriors are being asked to only apply for assistance if they absolutely need it because of financial hardships from COVID-19. WWP said not all warriors will qualify for this assistance, and others who do qualify will not receive funds once the funding is exhausted.

You can learn more about this fund on the Wounded Warrior Project Website.

“We know we are not going to be able to give every warrior financial assistance,” Linnington added. “Our goal is to do as much good as we can with the $10 million for those with the greatest need. If we can double the $10 million with the help of corporate partners and foundations, we can extend this aid. Additionally, if we are unable to provide direct financial aid, warriors can and should take advantage of the free Wounded Warrior Project programs focused on improving their mental, physical, and financial health.”

WWP is actively engaging existing corporate partners with this effort, but more help is needed. Organizations interested in joining WWP in the $10 million match to aid veterans during this crisis should contact WWPCovidRelief@woundedwarriorproject.org.