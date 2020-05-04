Window visits keep “comfort dog” busy

(WYFF) Social distancing guidelines aren’t stopping a South Carolina “comfort dog” from paying special visits to his friends.

Seth is part of the Eternal Shepard K-9 Comfort Dog program.

Since Seth can no longer visit people in person and allow them to rub and pet him, his caretakers are now doing window visits at some of his routine locations.

“When we first had to do the social distancing, it was really hard because what we do is go out with him and meet people and have them pet him,” said Seth’s caretaker Kyra Carbone. “So we had to think out of the box.”