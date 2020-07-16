Will COVID-19 lead to a Lyme disease boom?

(NBC News)  Health experts are bracing for a possible increase in cases of Lyme disease, due in part to more Americans enjoying the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
They also worry that some diagnoses may be missed because some symptoms are similar to COVID-19.

“It can be low-grade fever, we can see malaise, fatigue, muscle aches and headaches in both diseases,” says Dr. Shannon Delaney of Columbia University’s Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases Research Center. 
 
Dr. Delaney says both illnesses should be on doctors radar this tick season.

Key differences are respiratory symptoms.  Those are associated with coronavirus, while a bullseye rash is associated with Lyme disease, although not all patients will develop one. 

