Wilberforce University opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the public

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Every Monday in April, Wilberforce University will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. The University’s Gaston Lewis Arena began vaccinating people April 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is working with the Greene County Health Department to make this happen.

“We felt like this was an opportunity for us to get involved. Make sure we had access for the community, for our students. As well as just show our students what we do in the community, and be a vision for them to see us in action,” said Wilberforce University Chief Operating Officer William Woodson.

Every Monday, the partnership vaccine clinic plans to offer 500 doses to people, and more if given the supplies. Wilberforce University basketball player and junior Christopher Batts says he made the decision to vaccinate himself to protect everyone around him. “I thought it was important to keep my teammates safe…also the coaches and students,” said Batts.

Clinic workers say they plan to do all first doses in April, and give people second doses in May. Click here to make a vaccination appointment.