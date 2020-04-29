Wickshire Fairborn giving back to essential workers

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wickshire Fairborn Senior Living is delivering free, to-go breakfast to local heroes in the community on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wickshire is also offering a free breakfast to a senior in its care if the essential worker knows one that is in need.
Delivery will begin at Wickshire Fairborn at 2270 Park Hills Dr.
