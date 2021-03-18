WHO hints alternative ways to vaccinate in future, local medical experts weigh in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The World Health Organization (WHO) says nearly 8 new immunization trials are being studied and reviewed right now. This comes as a relief to many people who aren’t fans of the old fashioned shot in the arm.

“Just the anxiety level of the office or parents or people giving the shot goes way down when you can offer them something like oral instead of an injection,” said Premier Health Family Medicine Dr. Joseph Allen.

Jesy Anderson has already received her first dose of the vaccine, but worries when it’s eventually her 14 year old daughters turn, she won’t want the shot due to her fear of needles. Anderson hopes by that time, an alternative version of the vaccine will be available.

“She is terrified to the point where she will break down and cry because of the shot. So, that would be beautiful for anybody who doesn’t wanna get a shot,” said Anderson.

Kettering Health Network Attending Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook says it’s also important to expand on the different ways to vaccinate, because some places across the world don’t have proper ways to store the current vaccine. Dr. Pook also says alternative forms of the vaccine don’t make them less effective.

“If there is an intranasal form or patch or some other type…it would have to be just as equivalent to our current vaccines,” said Dr. Pook.

WHO expects we could see new versions of the vaccine by the end of this year or early in 2022.