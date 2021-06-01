Which COVID-related health orders are being lifted Wednesday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health’s director, Stephanie McCloud, signed an order Tuesday to rescind the following COVID-19 health orders:

The Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities

The Director’s Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders

The Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings

The Director’s Order for Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio

The Second Amended Director’s Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers

As statewide mask mandates lift tomorrow, I'm reminding Ohioans of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors. pic.twitter.com/SAWiVe8vUB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 1, 2021

The orders will be rescinded as of 12:01 a.m. on June 2. Though many health orders are being lifted, the following ones will remain in effect:

The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.

The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.

The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.

The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.

On March 4 the governor set the goal of 50 cases per 100,000 people as a benchmark for lifting health orders. However, DeWine revealed his decision to lift health orders without meeting that goal three weeks ago during a Wednesday coronavirus briefing.