Which COVID-related health orders are being lifted Wednesday?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health’s director, Stephanie McCloud, signed an order Tuesday to rescind the following COVID-19 health orders:

  • The Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities
  • The Director’s Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders
  • The Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings
  • The Director’s Order for Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio
  • The Second Amended Director’s Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services
  • The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers
  • The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers

The orders will be rescinded as of 12:01 a.m. on June 2. Though many health orders are being lifted, the following ones will remain in effect:

  • The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.
  • The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.
  • The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.
  • The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.

On March 4 the governor set the goal of 50 cases per 100,000 people as a benchmark for lifting health orders. However, DeWine revealed his decision to lift health orders without meeting that goal three weeks ago during a Wednesday coronavirus briefing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS