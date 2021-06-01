Which COVID-related health orders are being lifted Wednesday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health’s director, Stephanie McCloud, signed an order Tuesday to rescind the following COVID-19 health orders:
- The Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities
- The Director’s Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders
- The Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings
- The Director’s Order for Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio
- The Second Amended Director’s Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services
- The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers
- The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers
The orders will be rescinded as of 12:01 a.m. on June 2. Though many health orders are being lifted, the following ones will remain in effect:
- The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.
- The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.
- The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.
- The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.
On March 4 the governor set the goal of 50 cases per 100,000 people as a benchmark for lifting health orders. However, DeWine revealed his decision to lift health orders without meeting that goal three weeks ago during a Wednesday coronavirus briefing.