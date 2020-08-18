Wheat Penny temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wheat Penny Oven and Bar took to Facebook Tuesday to announce that it will be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“As all of you who have dined with us or have gotten carry-out know, we have taken extreme precautions to keep all of our employees and you, the customer, safe,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurant is working with Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County to determine when they will be able to reopen. All employees will also be tested and the restaurant will undergo a deep cleaning.

Wheat Penny encourages patrons to visit it’s Facebook for updates.