DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wheat Penny Oven and Bar took to Facebook Tuesday to announce that it will be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“As all of you who have dined with us or have gotten carry-out know, we have taken extreme precautions to keep all of our employees and you, the customer, safe,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said on Facebook.
The restaurant is working with Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County to determine when they will be able to reopen. All employees will also be tested and the restaurant will undergo a deep cleaning.
Wheat Penny encourages patrons to visit it’s Facebook for updates.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- George Floyd protests costly for Dayton, other local cities
- Wheat Penny temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Montgomery Prep reopens for classes, principal says students missed normal routine
- DNC Debrief – Rising stars and an emotional plea
- FISH asks donors not to leave items outside