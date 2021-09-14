Wheat Penny closes early as precaution after employees report possible COVID exposure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wheat Penny closed early Tuesday night as a precaution after two employees said they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In a post to Facebook, the restaurant said both employees reported they had just found out and were getting tested immediately.

The restaurant hopes to reopen tomorrow at 11 a.m. like any other day but asks for those interested in visiting to check their Facebook for updates.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

