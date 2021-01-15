What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

(WDTN) – A new tool to find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine is now online.
Governor Mike DeWine announce plans to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan beginning Jan. 18. The state launched the online site Friday that shows all 750 vaccine distribution sites that will be open starting next week, when the state will begin the next phase of its vaccination program, making it available to residents 80 and older. The page can be found at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov. There users will find a Vaccine Provider Locations searchable directory allowing Ohioans to search by county and ZIP code to find a provider in their area.
DATES TO KNOW
- The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older
- The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders
- The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models
- The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older
HOW TO GET A VACCININATION
- Premier Health is accepting calls at 937-276-4141 for registration to receive vaccines
- Kettering Health Network’s vaccine clinics’ registration is available at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus
- Kroger will have limited quantities available beginning Jan. 18
- Meijer has opened registration to receive vaccinations when available
- Montgomery County opens registration Friday, Jan. 15. PHDMC said registration for Jan. 20 is full and there are no additional dates at this time. You can find updates here
- Miami County plans to administer 600 doses of the vaccine to people 80 and older Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22
- Greene County residents who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1B can sign up on Greene County Public Health’s website
- Clark County residents ages 80 and over can be vaccinated starting Tuesday, Jan. 19