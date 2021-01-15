What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
what to know vaccine

(WDTN) – A new tool to find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine is now online.

Governor Mike DeWine announce plans to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan beginning Jan. 18. The state launched the online site Friday that shows all 750 vaccine distribution sites that will be open starting next week, when the state will begin the next phase of its vaccination program, making it available to residents 80 and older. The page can be found at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov. There users will find a Vaccine Provider Locations searchable directory allowing Ohioans to search by county and ZIP code to find a provider in their area.

DATES TO KNOW

  • The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older
  • The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders
  • The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models
  • The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older

HOW TO GET A VACCININATION

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS