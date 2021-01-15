What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

(WDTN) – A new tool to find out where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine is now online.

Governor Mike DeWine announce plans to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan beginning Jan. 18. The state launched the online site Friday that shows all 750 vaccine distribution sites that will be open starting next week, when the state will begin the next phase of its vaccination program, making it available to residents 80 and older. The page can be found at https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov. There users will find a Vaccine Provider Locations searchable directory allowing Ohioans to search by county and ZIP code to find a provider in their area.

DATES TO KNOW

The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older

HOW TO GET A VACCININATION

Premier Health is accepting calls at 937-276-4141 for registration to receive vaccines

Kettering Health Network’s vaccine clinics’ registration is available at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus

Kroger will have limited quantities available beginning Jan. 18

Meijer has opened registration to receive vaccinations when available