What the new CDC guidelines could look like for vaccinated Americans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control has postponed the release of guidelines for Americans who have received their full dose(s) of the COVID-19 vaccine. The guidelines were supposed to be released on Thursday, but are on hold due to finishing touches.

“It’s just an exciting time. It’s kinda coming full circle, and it’s nice to be on this end as opposed to a year ago where we were sitting,” said Premier Health Family Medicine Dr. Joseph Allen. Like many medical experts, Dr. Allen says he’s eager to see what this CDC list of ‘do’s and don’ts’ looks like.

“Small groups numbers wise hard to say what that’s gonna be. I would say it’s certainly not a major league baseball game where there’s 50,000 people together…but it may be 10 or 15. I don’t know,” said Dr. Allen.

At Kettering Health Network , Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein also agrees we could see smaller groups of vaccinated people getting together. “What we’re hearing although it’s not official yet…they’re gonna say small groups of people who’ve all been vaccinated can get together,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Constance Wheeler lives at The Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and has received both her vaccinations. Wheeler says she’s not seen her father since she moved to the Center, and hopes these guidelines make it easier to see her dad. “I’d love to see him. I miss him tremendously, we talk every day on the phone. I’m his only child left. My sister has passed and my mom has passed, so it’s just him and I now,” said Wheeler.

As we wait for the guidelines, many businesses like the travel industry are ready for some change. “I think people are getting braver now. Everybody taking the vaccine, just trying to move on and get life started,” said Great Getaways Travel Agent Les Winters.

Winters said 2020 saw a struggle in finding clients, and hopes with more vaccine rollouts, business begins to pick up. “I’ve got potential clients…a group of 20 or so going to Las Vegas in early June. I’ve got a family going to Mexico. I’ve got a couple other clients trying to go to Vegas,” said Winters.

While we wait for the CDC guidelines to be released, Dr. Allen says it may be too soon to start reaching for that passport. “You have an open mind. Don’t make your decision until you’ve done your due diligence and done your research,” said Dr. Allen.