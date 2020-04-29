West Carrollton City Schools wants to stock up on masks for students

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton School District is asking for help stocking up on masks for its students in the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Though school is out for the remainder of the school year, the district expects mask restrictions to still be in place when students return in the fall.

In a post to Facebook, the district explained that students may not have masks at home, or they may forget one, and they would like to be able to provide for them.

Anyone can donate a mask by dropping them off at the Board of Education offices, either in the red box at the entrance or placing a container of them on the front step.