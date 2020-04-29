Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

West Carrollton City Schools wants to stock up on masks for students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)


WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton School District is asking for help stocking up on masks for its students in the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Though school is out for the remainder of the school year, the district expects mask restrictions to still be in place when students return in the fall.

In a post to Facebook, the district explained that students may not have masks at home, or they may forget one, and they would like to be able to provide for them.

Anyone can donate a mask by dropping them off at the Board of Education offices, either in the red box at the entrance or placing a container of them on the front step.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS