West Carrollton cancels city events in summer

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several planned events for late May and early June have been canceled by the City of West Carrollton due to the pandemic.

The City said in a press release that it partners with other organizations to hold events and due to scheduling it canceled the Raptor Center Visit on May 30, the Cat Trapper Training Program on June 2 and the Cat Castle Making Program on June 9.

This year’s family campout will be held at Hintermeister Park, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. to June 7 at 9:00 a.m.

All camping guidelines set forth by the Ohio Department of Health will be in place for campers. The City says that physical distancing guidelines will be followed for all activities during the campout.

Groups must provide their own tent(s) and sleeping bags. Snacks, s’mores and breakfast will be provided.

The cost is $10 per group of four people and $2 for each additional person. One adult is required per group.

Groups can register at www.westcarrollton.org.