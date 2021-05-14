Ways to handle needle and vaccine fear, local doctor weighs in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Trypanophobia, a fear of needles, isn’t as uncommon as you think, especially in children. With vaccine options becoming available to kids, medical experts have some advise for those worried about getting the shot.

Dr. Marc Belcastro, chief medical officer at Premier Health, said parents who’ve already received their shot can act as an example in calming their fears.

“If the parents have gotten their vaccine, it’s a lot of credibility with your child particularly a teen or adolescent who might have apprehension with needles to say, ‘Well I got mine,'” said Belcastro.

Another way to avoid shot anxiety is by having parents not associate needles and vaccine with fear.

“Never do that because later on they’ve associated it with a negative,” said Belcastro. “Remind them that this may be very short discomfort, but in the long run it’s really gonna make them safe.”