Wayne HealthCare offering walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wayne HealthCare will begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing to the public Tuesday, May 26.

In a press release it said that an appointment isn’t necessary and a physician’s order is not required for the walk-in test.

The test detects whether antibodies to the coronavirus are present in the blood. It’s intended for those individuals who feel well and do not have current symptoms but suspect they may have recovered from a COVID-19 infection earlier this year.

Those interested in being tested should visit the Outpatient Lab in Greenville. The lab is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone entering the hospital must pass a mandatory health screening and is walk-in only.