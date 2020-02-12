Wayne Co. officials monitoring health of recent traveler

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – Health officials in Wayne County, Indiana are monitoring the health of an individual who recently traveled to China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Wayne County Health Department says they are monitoring the person in accordance with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The traveler is not showing any signs of illness but will be observed daily for 14 days for any symptoms of novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

“The risk of contracting the flu is much greater than any risk from novel coronavirus in our county, but we are taking every step possible to ensure that our community stays healthy,” said Health Officer Dr. David Jetmore.

Human coronavirus is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or, eyes before washing your hands

Rarely, fecal contamination

The best way to protect yourself is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you feel sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces