Watch: Ohio’s top medical officials to discuss COVID-19, new school year at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s chief medical officer will share guidance on COVID-19 and the upcoming school year at 11 a.m. Monday.

Schedule to speak is Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health. He is expected to be joined by other medical officials. You can watch them live here on nbc4i.com.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks in schools for anyone older than 2 regardless of vaccination status unless other conditions prohibit their use. On Friday, Columbus City Schools said they would require masking to begin the school year.