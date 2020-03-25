14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton health officials and community leaders held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on their COVID-19 response.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County was joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, President and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association Sarah Hackenbracht, and Vince Parisi, the President and CEO of Dayton Power & Light and Indianapolis Power & Light.

DP&L officials announced Tuesday that one of their employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Parisi says DP&L started thinking about how they would continue to safely provide service during this pandemic back in February. In March, they began removing workers from the office setting when possible.

Their call center remains open and can be reached at 800-433-8500. The business customer call center can be reached at 800-253-5801.

He adds that the public should be vigilant of scammers who call and demand payment within thirty minutes.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cooper said there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County. Two of those individuals were said to be hospitalized.

An additional case was announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 14. Seven are females and seven are males. Two of those 14 remain hospitalized.

Cooper says that the Public Health hotline has received hundreds of calls each day regarding complaints about non-essential businesses staying in operation despite the state’s stay at home order. Those complaints are being looked into.

Mayor Whaley offered additional details about the state of evictions in the Dayton region.

Evictions are not allowed in the city of Dayton until April 30, but Whaley says if you can pay your rent, you should be paying your rent.

Landlords may still put forward eviction notices, but you are asked not to move out unless law enforcement is present. You can find additional details and resources at this new website.

Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association says member hospitals are continuously evaluating options for space and capacity as the number of cases continues to increase.

This includes converting individual patient rooms potentially into double rooms, converting units into ICU units, and looking at campus facilities where patient care may not otherwise be provided. They are also reaching out to outside facilities who could potentially provide space to care for patients who may not necessarily need to be hospitalized.

“Help us be ready by staying home,” she said. “This also includes when you visit the hospitals. If you traditionally visit the hospital when someone is sick or if they have had surgery, we are asking you not to do that at this point in time.”

There are exemptions for end-of-life situations or maternity patients.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Wednesday, there are 704 confirmed cases in the state, 75 ICU admissions, 182 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.