1  of  2
Breaking News
Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout Shot fired in attempted robbery on Wyoming Street in Dayton
Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness summit
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness summit

Coronavirus

by: NBC4i.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a summit for local health officials on COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness. 

The summit began around 10 am Thursday and will feature Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and other state and local health officials. 

Among the topics expected to be covered at the summit includes what actions need to be taken when a COVID-19 case is confirmed in the state, identifying the most vulnerable populations and a federal perspective.  

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS