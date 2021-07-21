Watch: Health officials discuss safety, side effects of COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s chief medical officer and two pediatricians discussed the safety, efficacy and side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Taking part were:

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer

Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, pediatrician and chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

You can watch their comments in the player above.

Vanderhoff expressed concern over case numbers in Ohio, with 744 new cases being reported Tuesday.

“It appears this surge is driven by another variant, the delta variant,” Vanderhoff said.

But he called COVID-19 a vaccine-preventable disease. Through Tuesday, 48.5% of the state’s population had at least started the vaccination process.