WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Washington Township Starbucks location on Lyons Road has closed temporarily to deep clean after a partner at the store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
The store is scheduled to re-open in the next few days.
A Starbucks spokesperson said that the partner who received a positive diagnosis, and anyone that made contact with them, are currently self isolating. The company is also paying each partner while they are in isolation.
For more information on Starbucks and its response to COVID-19, click here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Memorial Tournament cancels plans for fans to attend
- Washington Township Starbucks closes to clean after positive case of COVID-19
- Dayton to hand out free masks at fire stations
- Coronavirus can float in the air, and the WHO should clearly tell people that, experts say
- Clark County confirms first case of MIS-C, a syndrome caused by COVID-19 in children