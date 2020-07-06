Washington Township Starbucks closes to clean after positive case of COVID-19

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Washington Township Starbucks location on Lyons Road has closed temporarily to deep clean after a partner at the store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

The store is scheduled to re-open in the next few days.

A Starbucks spokesperson said that the partner who received a positive diagnosis, and anyone that made contact with them, are currently self isolating. The company is also paying each partner while they are in isolation.

