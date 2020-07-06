Washington Township Starbucks closes to clean after positive case of COVID-19

A Starbucks coffee cup is seen inside a Starbucks Coffee shop in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Washington Township Starbucks location on Lyons Road has closed temporarily to deep clean after a partner at the store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

The store is scheduled to re-open in the next few days.

A Starbucks spokesperson said that the partner who received a positive diagnosis, and anyone that made contact with them, are currently self isolating. The company is also paying each partner while they are in isolation.

For more information on Starbucks and its response to COVID-19, click here.