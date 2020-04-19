Warrior Classic canceled for spring 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warrior Soccer Club announced on Sunday, April 19, that it is canceling the Adidas Warrior Soccer Classic on May 22 through May 24.
In a post to Facebook it said that its most important commodity are its people and that the potential risks outweigh the need to get back to quality competitive events.
Visit the soccer clubs website or the Adidas Warrior Soccer Classic page on Facebook for more information.
