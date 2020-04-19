Warrior Classic canceled for spring 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warrior Soccer Club announced on Sunday, April 19, that it is canceling the Adidas Warrior Soccer Classic on May 22 through May 24.

In a post to Facebook it said that its most important commodity are its people and that the potential risks outweigh the need to get back to quality competitive events.

