MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Verso Corporation notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS) on May 15 that over 50 employees will be laid off by years end.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify JFS in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.
In Verso’s case, the company laid off an unspecified number of employees from its Miamisburg location on April 22 and expects to lay off an additional 37 by the end of 2020.
The company said that the layoffs were because of the sudden and unexpected adversity presented by the pandemic.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Verso Corporation to lay off over 50 employees by years end due to pandemic
- ODA receives $1.7 million to help older Ohioans in need
- Swim clubs, public pools prepare to reopen
- Centerville gym one of first in Miami Valley to reopen
- CrossFit gym opens early for Memorial Day workout honoring fallen heroes