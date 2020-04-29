Closings
Vectren, SugarCreek donate to provide protein to families in need

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy company, donated $25,000 to The Dayton Foodbank, along with a contribution from SugarCreek, which is providing additional protein foods to feed families.

The Foodbank said in a press release that it distributed 2.3 million pounds of food in Marc and is seeing a steep increase in first-time emergency food relief users.

The protein items will be distributed through The Foodbank’s 95 partner agencies who are currently operating during this emergency. According to the Foodbank, these partner agencies are critical to the hunger relief network, each serving a different community across its tri-county service territory.

