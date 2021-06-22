Vax-a-Million coming to end; Ohio vaccine rates up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health reports as of June 22nd, state COVID-19 case numbers are at 349. However, now that the Vax-a-Million lottery is wrapping up, medical experts are concerned that those numbers could go back up if people aren’t influenced by a scholarship or chance to win a million dollars.

Data also shows that when Ohio’s Vax-a-Million Lottery began May 18th, vaccination rates were just over 43% for all Ohioans. Now five weeks later, the number is up nearly 5% to 47.3%.

“It’s tremendously gratifying…considering where we were six seven months ago, where things looked very very different. We had at least a large number of people dying almost on a daily basis,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Dr. Colon says he does give some credit to lower case numbers and heightened vaccine rollout to the Vax-a-Million lottery. “Any incentives like this do have the effect of bringing another group of people to really go ahead and move. Either they’d been on the fence or they just hadn’t gone and done it,” said Dr. Colon.

The Vax-a-Million Lottery’s final drawing is seeing nearly 3.5 million adults apply for the million dollars, and over 154,000 Ohioans ages 12-17 apply for the scholarship. “It’s a good idea that we can do everything we can to get people vaccinated. Right now it’s really about time and access,” said PHDMC Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.

Dr. Colon is also cautioning the public that we could see a spike in COVID-19 cases or pause in case progress once the lottery comes to an end. “We have really been able to squash the disease down…but if we let off and we don’t keep the campaign for immunization, we’re going to be setting ourselves up for in the fall having another resurgence,” said Dr. Colon.

Governor DeWine has also said that once The Vax-a-Million Lottery comes to an end, there will be more incentives for vaccinations in Ohio within the coming weeks.