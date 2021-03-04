Vaccine appointments available for minorities in Montgomery County

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said Thursday is reserving a quarter of its COVID-19 vaccine for minorities in an effort to ensure equal access.

Health officials said compared to Caucasians, Black, Asian, Native American and other minority populations and individuals of Hispanic and other ethnicities experience disparities in health outcomes and have less opportunity to be healthy. Minority populations historically have had unequal access to health care due to factors such as poverty, racism and discrimination.

To help bridge the health care gap, and to facilitate equitable vaccine access, Public Health is allocating 25% of its COVID-19 vaccine for use at Minority Health Outreach Vaccination Clinics.

The next Minority Health Outreach Vaccination Clinic will be held Monday, March 8, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Avenue in Dayton, by appointment only. The vaccination clinic is for minorities who are age 60 years and older or who have a qualifying occupation or medical condition. Call 937-225-6217, Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm to schedule an appointment.