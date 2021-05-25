Vaccinated versus non-vaccinated children, what can they do?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As more and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 , children under the age of 12 and those opting out of getting vaccinated are still left vulnerable to the virus.

“We know that a fairly large reservoir of infection in the community right now is in children, and in some younger adults who are not vaccinated,” said Kettering Health Network Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

While many children don’t show symptoms of COVID-19 even if infected, they’re still able to spread it to people who’s immunity might be more sensitive.

“Of course, no one in the country under 12 years old is vaccinated. So, it’s just back to what we’ve been saying for over a year now, masks and social distancing,” said Dr. Weinstein.

For people concerned about getting their child vaccinated, Dr. Weinstein says he understands the concerns, but feels it’s the smartest choice moving forward. “The bigger issue is there’s still a lot of adults out there that are not vaccinated, then we have people who are immunosuppressed. The vaccine if they’ve got it, is still not as effective for them,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Once fully vaccinated, Dr. Weinstein says children can enjoy the freedoms of less mask wearing, he also encourages parents and children to reach out to their primary care physicians if they have any questions or concerns about the vaccine.