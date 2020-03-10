Dayton VA to screen everyone who enters grounds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA said Tuesday it is beginning screening of everyone who visits VA buildings across the area.

The Dayton VA said in a statement Tuesday, “While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the Dayton VA Medical Center is paying special attention to it. While there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the Dayton VA Medical Center or our clinics, we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution as we put the health of our Veterans and staff first.”



The VA is currently screening everyone at the doors of their medical buildings on campus and clinics in Richmond, Springfield, Lima, and Middletown.

Beginning Wednesday, March 11th, everyone will be screened near the gates as they enter the Dayton VAMC campus. This may make it take longer to get to the hospital patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments.

The screening consists of three questions:

Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?

In accordance with CDC guidance and VA protocols, people known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.



To assist with traffic flow, all Veterans, visitors, and volunteers are asked to use the Gettysburg or South Liscum entrances between 6:30 AM – 9:30 AM Monday to Friday.



Staff are advised to use the North Liscum entrance during these hours.



All three gates will be open to everyone from 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday to Friday. During evenings and weekends, the Gettysburg and South Liscum gates will be closed – all traffic should come through the North Liscum entrance during nights and weekends.

The screening process will continue 7 days a week, 24 hours a day for the foreseeable future.

The Dayton VA said veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility