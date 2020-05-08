US approves at home saliva-based virus test

1  of  2
In this Wednesday, May 6, 2020, photo, job fair specialist Kathy Zywiec hands out a bag containing employment information, during a drive-thru jobs fair in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators approved the first saliva-based coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home.

The new at-home option is expected to expand use of the test developed by Rutgers University, which the Food and Drug Administration first authorized last month. People can use the plastic tube at home to provide a saliva sample and ship it to a laboratory for processing.

The test will be available through a New Jersey network of hospitals and testing sites affiliated with Rutgers. Initially, the government limited the test to health care facilities and testing sites with professional supervision.

Wide-scale testing is considered essential to containing the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopening businesses and schools. But many states are still struggling to reach the testing levels recommended by health experts.

