URS to begin offering day programming, outpatient therapy

United Rehabilitation Services is hoping to reopen after a deep cleaning of its facilities.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services (URS) will gradually restore day programming and outpatient therapies to its clients and their families effective Monday, April 13.

URS has obtained a Pandemic Child Care temporary license which allows them to provide care in classes of 6 or fewer children beginning Monday.

The parents of the children will all be from the approved list of “essential” jobs as defined by Governor Mike DeWine, URS said in a press release.

URS is also supporting its Early Head Start and Head Start families by providing ideas for activities and supplies such as diapers, wipes and formula.

Along with that, URS said in its press release that Adult Day programming for groups of up to 8 individuals from 9 a.m. to p.m. will begin on the same day. This will include URS providing the transportation.

In-home individual support for families using Home-Based Personal Care (HPC) as well as “virtual services” or those “on behalf of” people such as online activities, shopping and delivering food and supplies are available.

In order to protect the health and safety of each person served and its staff, URS said in its press release that it will be screening and social distancing.

Its team of occupational, physical and speech therapists will be calling all of their patients Monday, April 13, to schedule online telehealth therapy appointments using ZOOM software.