URS obtains temporary Pandemic Child Care license

United Rehabilitation Services is hoping to reopen after a deep cleaning of its facilities.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services (URS) has not offered Adult and Youth Day Programs or services at its outpatient Therapy Clinic since Monday, March 16, but the organization has now obtained a Pandemic Child Care temporary license.

URS has continued providing Employment Services remotely, following the direction of the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) on a limited basis.

On Sunday, March 22, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) closed all Adult Day Programs with groups larger than 10 and all Child Care Centers unless they had a Pandemic Child Care license and maintained class sizes of up to six children.

URS has obtained a temporary license that allows it to provide these services to the community again. The highest priority is given to hospital and healthcare staff, as well as first responders.

In a press release URS said that it has been in communication with Premier Health Partners, Kettering Health Network, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the area police and fire departments to communicate its Pandemic Child Care services.

Its total capacity will be 24 to 30 children, from six weeks to 12-years-old.

URS is also offering in-home individual support for families using Home-Based Personal Care (HPC) and will be available to provide small group Adult Day programming at its facilities on Monday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.