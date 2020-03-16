URS closes programs over virus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services said Sunday it will close all programs for at least two weeks because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

URS said in a statement from Executive Director Dennis Grant, “Because we have so many adults and children in our care who have chronic health conditions which place them at greater risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and experiencing serious consequences, we feel we have no choice but to close all URS programs for at least the next two weeks and hope to reopen by March 30, 2020. We will be certain to communicate updates as new information becomes available.”

The closure will allow URS time to sanitize the entire facility, Grant said. Grant said, “Please know that we understand that this will be a hardship for many of you and we do not take that lightly. However, when considering the safety and health of the people we serve each day, we feel this is the best course of action.”