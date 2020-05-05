Urbana’s Pointe North closed due to vandalism, disrespect

Live Now
A sign on the gates to Pointe North saying the park is closed. | Photo provided by City of Urbana


URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Urbana posted an update to Facebook telling residents that due to vandalism and general disrespect it is closing Pointe North is closing to the public.

Pointe North is offers public fishing, wildlife observation and picnic opportunities just north of Grimes Airfield.

Park rules and regulations are enforced by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources – Division of Wildlife, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Urbana Police Division.

