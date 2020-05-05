URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Urbana posted an update to Facebook telling residents that due to vandalism and general disrespect it is closing Pointe North is closing to the public.
Pointe North is offers public fishing, wildlife observation and picnic opportunities just north of Grimes Airfield.
Park rules and regulations are enforced by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources – Division of Wildlife, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Urbana Police Division.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients
- Mutant, more contagious coronavirus strain has emerged, scientists say
- Stebbins High School to hold in-person graduation May 21
- Urbana’s Pointe North closed due to vandalism, disrespect
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 5, 2020