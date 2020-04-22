Over 300 employees affected by Urbana University closure

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS) that 321 employees are affected by its closure, according to emails obtained by 2 NEWS.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify JFS in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.

Tuesday, April 21, Urbana University announced that it will be closing at the end of its spring semester. According to the university, this permanent closure is the result of the coronavirus pandemic and the unforeseen economic challenges it brought with it.

The employees being laid off include:

123 adjunct professors

34 coaches

93 student workers

According to the notice, a small number of employees will be transferring to Franklin University but the rest have been notified of the university’s closing.