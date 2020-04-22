Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Over 300 employees affected by Urbana University closure

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)


URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS) that 321 employees are affected by its closure, according to emails obtained by 2 NEWS.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify JFS in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.

Tuesday, April 21, Urbana University announced that it will be closing at the end of its spring semester. According to the university, this permanent closure is the result of the coronavirus pandemic and the unforeseen economic challenges it brought with it.

The employees being laid off include:

  • 123 adjunct professors
  • 34 coaches
  • 93 student workers

According to the notice, a small number of employees will be transferring to Franklin University but the rest have been notified of the university’s closing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS