University of Dayton reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, now 100 total active cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton reported 35 new positive cases of coronavirus on it’s campus Saturday.

There are now 100 active cases linked to the university. A total of 117 cases have been reported at UD since June 23 — most of them students.

Students who have tested positive have returned home to isolate. Those identified as close contacts have entered 14-day quarantine periods.

The university upgraded to a “Level 3” or “Yellow” status, which indicates caution. The first day of classes Monday saw undergraduate students learning remotely.

