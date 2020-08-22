University of Dayton reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, now 100 total active cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton reported 35 new positive cases of coronavirus on it’s campus Saturday.

There are now 100 active cases linked to the university. A total of 117 cases have been reported at UD since June 23 — most of them students.

Students who have tested positive have returned home to isolate. Those identified as close contacts have entered 14-day quarantine periods.

The university upgraded to a “Level 3” or “Yellow” status, which indicates caution. The first day of classes Monday saw undergraduate students learning remotely.

This story is updated daily to reflect the University of Dayton’s current COVID-19 activity.

