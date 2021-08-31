University of Cincinnati mandates vaccines, removes post from website shortly after

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Cincinnati may, or may not, require all of its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to our partners at WLWT in Cincinnati, a statement from UC President Neville Pinto was posted to the university’s website Tuesday evening explaining the decision. Since then, the statement has been removed but WLWT captured several screenshots of the update.

In the statement, Pinto said that university leaders are listening to the experts at UC’s Academic Health Center to make the best decision to support the health of its community.

“These experts have made it clear that COVID-19 cases are rising at a concerning rate both locally and nationally,” Pinto said in the statement. “In response to last week’s full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the University of Cincinnati will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Before it was taken down, the university posted vaccine requirements: a deadline for all UC students, faculty and staff to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was Oct. 15, 2021. The second dose would need to be received by Nov. 15, 2021.

The university’s dean of students, Juan Guardia, retweeted WLWT’s article on information posted to University of Cincinnati’s website regarding vaccine requirements but that has also been deleted.

WDTN.com has reached out to the University of Cincinnati for further clarification and will update this story once new information is provided.