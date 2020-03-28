United Rehabilitation Center hopeful about opening after deep clean

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services (URS) has completed its deep cleaning and sanitizing of its program areas and vehicles, and is hopeful that it can begin offering in-home and small group support soon.

Due to Governor Mike DeWine’s closure of all Childcare and Adult Day Programs, it’s facility remains closed at this time but URS is exploring what the needs of the individuals it serves are and how it can best meet them in the current environment.

In a press release obtained by WDTN.com, URS said that it is hopeful that it can begin offering in-home support and small group Adult Day Activities at it’s center sometime in the next two to three weeks if there is a need and sufficient interest.

This would allow for a maximum of eight people with two staff in each group and requires that URS follow very stringent guidelines, including daily screening of all staff, clients and families. It also requires keeping each group separate with their own entrances, restroom facilities and other areas.

DeWine has also allowed for Pandemic Childcare under a Temporary License that URS recently obtained, it said in the release. Adding that it is evaluating whether it can provide this service to its community.

URS said that it appreciates the challenges these decisions create for everyone but it feels this is the best alternative to protect the safety and health of the individuals it serves and the staff it employees. If you have any needs,

It asks that questions or concerns be directed to its Leadership Team: