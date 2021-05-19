Uneven vaccine rates across US, medical experts fear summertime spike

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported The United States has hit 60% of adults vaccinated with one dose or more of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, CDC studies show that those numbers don’t reflect all 50 states, with many medical experts concerned of a spike this summer in certain states falling behind in vaccinations.

The date tracker shows states like Indiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama all have less than 75,000 doses administered per 100,000 people. “I don’t think it’s all political. I think it’s access. I think it’s higher rates of poverty, people living in rural areas where it’s harder to get access to the vaccine,” said Kettering Health Network Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

That same study shows New Mexico, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut all sit over 95,000 doses administered per 100,000 people. “We might have parts of the country that really have reached herd immunity. There’s kinda a wall that covid’s not gonna be able to take off like wildfire there,” said Dr. Weinstein.

The goal now remains to continue getting vaccinations into as many arms as possible, and spreading the word to people about vaccine facts. “Go to reputable sites. Talk to your doctor. Sources that you can trust,” said Dr. Weinstein.