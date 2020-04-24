Unemployed Ohioans urged to file claims on designated days

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo, a job applicant attends a job fair in Miami Lakes, Fla. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is now implementing a new weekly claim filing process for Ohioans who have been approved to receive unemployment benefits.

Beginning Sunday, April 26, individuals filing weekly claims should do so on the day of the week specified below, based on the first letter of their last name.

Sunday A through H

Monday I through P

Tuesday Q through Z

Wednesday All

Thursday All

Friday All

Saturday All

ODJFS said to ensure fastest processing, claimants also should set their correspondence preference to “electronic,” as opposed to U.S. mail.

“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days.”

Ohioans can submit initial applications for benefits at any time. ODJFS encourages individuals to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

First-time applicants should be prepared to provide their name and Social Security number as listed on their Social Security card and, if they are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the mass-layoff number 2000180.