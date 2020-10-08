UD officials notify students about growing number of positive COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton notified students Thursday about a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the five largest residence halls on campus.

William Fischer, vice president of student development, said in an email that the Marycrest, Founders and Stuart Halls are the most notable at this time. The campus COVID status has not changed from “Status 2 – Localized.”

The campus is reporting 23 new cases since Wednesday, an increase of 12, bringing the total number of cases to 74.

This data above was gathered and visualized by the University of Dayton.

“In addition to positive results from students who are symptomatic, we are also detecting a number of positive cases from asymptomatic students through random testing as well as in targeted surveillance testing of defined areas of the residence halls, such as a floor or a section of a floor,” Fischer said in an email.

The University of Dayton saw one of the largest outbreaks of the virus in the Midwest at the start of its fall semester. Since then, the university has introduced randomized testing and has strongly encourages students to abide by Ohio Department of Health guidelines while in public.

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it if more information becomes available.