UD offers virtual tours to prospective and students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is offering virtual campus visits to prospective high school students and transfer students after canceling on-campus tours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

UD said interested students and families can click to “walk” through campus from Kettering Labs, to the Central Mall, to the student neighborhood, and more. They can look around with 360-degree views in spots like the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, a dorm room, a psychology lab, the pool at the RecPlex, the UD Arena locker room, and even downtown Dayton. They also can see videos on topics like campus dining and housing options.

“Spring is usually a busy time on campus as high school juniors start their college searches and seniors who have been admitted return and finalize their decisions,” said Rob Durkle, dean of admission and financial aid. “Virtual campus visits give these students the opportunity to see campus, meet one-one-one with admission and financial aid counselors, and chat with current undergraduates and faculty. We can answer their questions and give them a unique glimpse of our community. It’s the next best thing to being on campus.”

Information and events are available for students considering transferring from another university to UD, as well.

The University also said it is moving its admitted student days online, with faculty and student panels focused on specific academic areas, along with videos about career outcomes, housing, residence life, and experiential learning options.

You can take the virtual tour yourself by going here.