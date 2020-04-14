UD offers discount for summer undergraduate courses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is discounting summer 2020 tuition for all undergraduate courses.

The university said in a press release that summer tuition will be $875 per credit hour, a 46 percent discount from the original published rate for undergraduate courses. All summer courses will be delivered online.

Additionally, current students will be able to apply prorated refunds they received due to the shortened use of University housing to summer tuition.

“The extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted students’ summer plans for study abroad or internships, and also changed their educational needs,” said Provost Paul Benson. “The discount to summer tuition, along with some new course offerings, is aimed at helping our students advance their education while the public health outlook remains uncertain.”

Registration for summer courses is now open. More information is available online at http://go.udayton.edu/summeronline.