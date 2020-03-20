1  of  3
UD extends online learning, postpones graduation ceremonies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton announced in a press release today that it will extend online learning through the remainder of spring semester and postpone May commencement ceremonies in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Simply put, it is inconceivable to public health authorities that it would be safe to gather 11,000 students and 3,000 employees on the UD campus any time before June,” said President Eric F. Spina in a videotaped message to campus.

Spina emphasized to the campus community that faculty and staff are working to put into place all of the processes to complete the transition from on-campus learning to fully remote learning, and that more information will be communicated in the next few days. 

“I ask for your patience as we strive to provide you accurate information so that you and your families may make plans as soon as possible,” he said. 

More information regarding procedures for students to retrieve their belongings on campus, plans for future graduation ceremonies and answers to other frequently asked questions will be communicated directly to students and families and will be available at go.udayton.edu/coronavirus.

