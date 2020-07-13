UD employees pen petition urging better response to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Employees at the University of Dayton have written up a petition that raises health and safety concerns related to the reopening of campus in August and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of faculty and staff, known as UD Solidarity, also plans to hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the petition Tuesday, July 14, at 1 p.m. at the chapel on the UD campus and at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

Those who plan to attend in-person are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing measures.

In the petition, the group urges President Eric Spina to take steps to better protect students and employees, to establish an effective plan for COVID-19 testing and expanding paid leave for employees who get sick at work.

“The voices of staff and faculty have been ignored since UD entered a financial crisis a year ago and through the current plan to reopen campus. We can weather this crisis effectively if all parties have a seat at the table,” said Joel Pruce, event organizer and associate professor in the Department of Political Science.

In response to the petition and comments made by UD Solidarity, the university said it was “patently untrue” that the voices of faculty and staff have been ignored.

According to the university, more than 100 faculty, staff and students from across campus have been involved in “Return to Campus” work groups. It also said that employees have had many ways of communicating concerns, including multiple virtual town halls attended by over 1,000 people.

The document, which can be read below, also outlines a range of concerns including the threat of salary cuts, gender and racial equity, shared decision-making and budget transparency.