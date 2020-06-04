UD Arena testing site changes hours, testing focus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories said Thursday they will update both the testing focus and hours of operation at the drive-through collection site at UD Arena beginning Monday, June 8.

Starting the week of June 8, the UD Arena collection site’s new hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary. Collection site hours for the remainder of this week are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After June 5, the collection site also will no longer offer COVID-19 IgG antibody testing at the drive-through collection site at UD Arena, but such testing will continue to be available at dozens of CompuNet patient service centers throughout the region. The collection site at UD Arena will focus exclusively on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is used to determine if individuals are currently positive for COVID-19. The PCR test requires a physician’s order.

If a patient believes they may have had COVID-19 at some time in recent months, they may want to consider being tested for the antibodies. An individual can seek a physician order for the COVID-19 IgG antibody test if they want to qualify for insurance coverage, or they can receive the test without a doctor’s order for a flat rate of $65, payable at time of service by check or credit card. To learn more about hours and locations of CompuNet’s patient service centers, visit https://www.compunetlab.com/locations

CompuNet’s COVID-19 IgG antibody serological test is performed at its lab in Moraine. The test has FDA Emergency Use Authorization approval.

To protect patients from possible COVID-19 exposure, CompuNet’s patient service centers are taking the following precautions: Both staff members and patients are required to wear a mask, and social distancing is observed within the waiting area, with limitations on the number of patients in a waiting room at one time. When a waiting room becomes busy, patients might be asked to wait in their car until called in. Patients are permitted to bring one adult companion to assist. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted unless they are the patient. Each room is being cleaned after every patient visit and hand sanitizer is available to patients.