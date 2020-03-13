CINCINNATI (WDTN) — UC Health confirmed four patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients, initially seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital, have been treated and released. In order to protect patient privacy, no other details will be provided.

UC said its physicians, nurses, caregivers, and staff continue to take appropriate precautions to protect all patients and staff in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

UC Health said it has been preparing for COVID-19 for several weeks. Hospital officials also said they have been working with the CDC, the Cincinnati Health Department, EMS, police and fire to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and will continue to do so.

UC Health said if someone is experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and have experienced some exposure risk factor such as travel or close contact with another sick person, that person should call their physician’s office, or the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) before visiting an emergency room or a doctor’s office. This line is monitored 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. UC Officials said if someone requires a true emergency response, please call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department and upon arrival immediately advise that you believe you are experiencing symptoms before entering a crowded waiting area.