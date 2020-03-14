U.S. Air Force Museum temporarily closing due to coronavirus

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN)- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will temporarily close beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020 as a public health precaution in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

All events and activities scheduled at the museum have been cancelled or postponed until further notice. The museum will re-evaluate its closure status on a week to week basis.

In a release , the museum says “their top priority is the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.” They say the museum will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and local health officials.

Despite the closure to the public, the museum will continue its heritage stewardship duties and work with Air Force leadership to minimize risk to its personnel and their families.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame, co-located at the museum, will also be closed.